2016-17 B-CC Boys Basketball Preview

By Matt Cohen

Another year, and another heartbreak for B-CC boys basketball. In 2014, the Barons embarked on a thrilling run all the way to the state finals, before falling in blowout fashion to the Meade Mustangs in the title game. Bringing back the core of the ‘14 team, B-CC seemed like a shoe-in to make it back to the final four. A 16-6 regular season clinched the second seed in the southern Montgomery County section of the state playoffs for the Barons. After downing Northwood 53-38 in the first round, Whitman made the trip across Bethesda, and entered the raucous home court of the Barons. But it was the Vikings that came out on top that night, as Vikings center Max Oppenheim put in the game winner as the clock expired, ending the Barons season.

It would turn out that various other upsets cleared a path for Whitman to advance the state semifinals at the Xfinity Center on the campus on the University of Maryland, where they would fall to Meade. Last year’s team knows that if they had just been able to come through the victory against Whitman, they too, could have made it to Xfinity. But head Coach Sean Tracy refuses to dwell on the heartbreaking loss. “You just got to learn from the mistakes,” said Tracy, “these guys have been working really hard in the offseason and in the preseason. This has been the best commitment I have seen.”

But Tracy will have his work cut out for him this season, as a fresh wave of Barons will take the floor. B-CC lost four of its five starters from last year’s team, Tyjhai Byers, Kevin Holston, Ivan Torres and Rob Lowndes, in addition to four key bench players, Robbie Boswell, Richard Branch, Aaron Lewter and fan favorite Sam Robinson. Head coach Sean Tracy knows he has a plethora of talent to replace, but he believes his new guys can continue to keep B-CC basketball competitive and relevant throughout the state, “I’m not too worried,” Tracy said, “I think the group of guys we have coming back will be able to fill those spots.”

He has good reason not to be worried. B-CC returns senior G/F Cameron Galic, a 2015-16 starter who led the team in scoring last season. Tracy spoke on Galic’s improvement as a leader on the court. Galic will likely be the one the Barons look to in big spots. But just because the team will retain its top scorer, success is not guaranteed.

Last season, when Byers was not on the floor, the Barons really struggled to rebound the ball. Junior C Gordon Gibson spelled Byers last season, but was not able to come down with rebounds at the same efficiency, nor have the same defensive presence as Byers. In preseason scrimmages, Gibson has been able to produce big rebounding numbers, as well as be a top contributor on the offensive end of the floor. Gibson will be joined in the front court by Nate Ferguson, Kai Elwood-Dieu and Irvin Torres. The group will not be able to replace the current Morgan State Bear’s level of play and emotion, but they will be needed to get on the boards if the Barons plan to go to Xfinity.

The 2016-17 Barons will also have to replace the scoring of former starting point guard Kevin Holston. Current junior guard Jerome Hilliard was Tracy’s top guard option off the bench last season. Now recovered from an ankle injury suffered while playing for Coach Christian Pope and the B-CC football team, Hilliard has moved into a starting role. Hilliard dropped 22 points in B-CC’s summer league game against the defending 4A state champion Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders. He will also be aided by new guard, via transfer, Geo Caceras, who can provide the playmaking ability the Barons lost with Holston.

But before the team can get to Xfinity, they have to win the big games in the regular season. Against the top teams in the area, Richard Montgomery, Quince Orchard, Springbrook and Whitman, B-CC went a combined 2-4. This year, RM, Springbrook and Whitman will each make a trip to B-CC, while B-CC will only have to travel to Whitman and QO. The Barons open their season with a challenge, traveling to Seneca Valley, a team ranked fifth out of all public schools in the state in the MPSSAA preseason media poll. In addition to the December 12 trip to 12 ranked QO, the early season tests will provide an early measuring stick for where this year’s team stand within Montgomery County. Gaining momentum early in the season will be essential for the restocked Barons, who are looking to gel together.

No, the Barons aren’t returning much experience. Only one player who had significant playing time last year is on this year’s squad. Despite this Coach Tracy has one clear message for his team. “Nothing less,” Tracy said, “nothing less means that we expect nothing less than a state title, and I think we have the guys to do it.”