Stranger Things Review

by Tom Pahl

Most likely, everyone and their mother, dog and house plant have recommended this show to you. It’s actually difficult to even summarize this show because a great deal of the enjoyment comes from figuring out exactly what the hell is going on. But because I enjoy making things more difficult for myself, I’m going to do it anyway. Plot: It’s 1983 and our four middle schooler heroes, Dustin, Will, Mike and Lucas all sitting in a basement playing Dungeons and Dragons together. After the game is cut off by Mike’s irate mother, Will and Dustin begin biking home. At the same time, we see a scientist running through a poorly-lit hallway in a government lab with something chasing him. He is, of course, eaten and the thing escapes and takes Will. The the story revolves around the adventures of the four kids trying to find their friend, the sheriff uncovering a government conspiracy and two teenagers at the high school trying to find the thing that’s been taking people. Writing: The Duffer Brothers, the showrunners and writers, do an superb job of balancing the three story lines. The first, with the children, is a Spielberg-esque adventure movie like ET and the Goonies. The second, with the sheriff, is closer to 80’s Stephen King novels and finally, the third is more of an 80’s slasher movie, like Nightmare on Elm Street. The three plots are all balanced extremely well, if they become a tad bit predictable at times, as anyone familiar with the genres may be able to plot things out before they happen. However, in the final episode where they all converge seems a bit rushed as the Duffers frantically attempt to put everything in place. The show also uses the 80’s culture as a crutch and if you’re not familiar with much of the nerd culture from that time, a lot of the references will go over your head. Characters: With all three of the genres: supernatural mystery, slasher movie and adventure movie there’s always a very real danger of characters becoming lifeless cardboard cutouts but that is absolutely not true here. Every performance is absolutely wonderful and most importantly, believable, including what I consider to be one of Winona Rider’s best roles as Will’s mother. Even the child actors, who are usually the most prone to giving cringeworthy performances are awesome. The dialogue is fun and clever and even if there’s a tendency to take itself a little too seriously, I still really enjoyed it. Is it bingeworthy?: Absolutely. As with most Netflix produced shows, every episode ends on a cliffhanger to ensure that you are glued to the screen the whole 8 episode ride, just trying to figure out exactly what the hell is going on in the little town of Hawkins. Overall, I’m going to give Stranger Things 7 gold stars out of 4 arbitrary rating systems