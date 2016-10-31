Music Daily No. 1

By John Narvaiz

The latest drop in hip hop music was Mac Miller’s newest album, The Divine Feminine. It’s quite the contrast to his album last year, GO:OD A.M. Miller describes this new album as an album about love and how it relates to the feminine form. The Pittsburgh rapper says it’s the, “feminine energy of the planet.” This delicate and pleasant approach is quite the contrast to past Miller projects. And frankly, there may be more singing than rapping. GO:OD AM was a look into Miller’s inner demons and his struggle with addiction. According to Miller, this year’s album is more about love in it’s most feminine form. With a little help from friends, we see Mac Miller finally settled into the rap game. No longer is he trying to satisfy a certain group, he is making music for him yet this still proves to be a disappointing album. Mac has trouble with his intent of making the album an admiration of the feminine side of life. Guest appearances and vulgar swearing from Kendrick Lamar and Ty Dolla $ign on the album perpetuate a masculine theme while Cee­Lo Green on “We,” Bilal on “Congratulations,” and Anderson .Paak on “Dang!” give the album a funky and soulful vibe proving to be one of the album’s few redeeming qualities. The newest love interest of the 24 year old rapper, Ariana Grande, is on display with their duet “My Favorite Part.” Her delicate voice and clean verse is really the only part of the album that honors the female gender. The sexual tone is not new to Miller’s style but it’s the weird way he does it in which it fails to show how divine the feminine gender is. Throughout the album we hear vivid and vulgar sexual references that seem like they belong in a middle school conversation rather than a professional album. Despite there may be more singing on this album than rapping, The Divine Feminine fails to capture and honor the female gender. Ariana Grande’s beautiful vocals and positive influence on Mac shows and is really the only part of the album to communicate the beauty of the female gender. The excessive swearing and profanity diverts from feminine beauty and makes for an album more centered on lust than true love. And truthfully, the contributions from the featured artists on this album are the only thing saving it from being a total bust. Although the album does have some delicate moments, they are buried underneath the trashy sex lyrics. We give this album a grade of 7.7 out of 10.