Music Stars

by Sophia, Eve & Julie

Music is a huge part of today’s culture, and has a huge influence on today’s generation. Whether you listen to pop, hip-hop, rock or classical, music has become an outlet of expression for its listeners. But for some students, it’s not enough just to listen. Instead they take it upon themselves to perform or create their own music. Just here in Montgomery County, there is more than enough musical talent to go around, and talents like Pascal Lee, Mark Sullivan, Talia Sulla, and Sabra Sisler are some of the best at B-CC.

Pascal Lee

Pascal Lee, otherwise known as Paskkal the Landlord, is B-CC’s resident rap artist, and creator of 301 Records. A student here at B-CC, he spends his free time creating music.

Pascal’s interest in music began at a very early age. He wrote his first song in fourth grade when he was running for class treasurer. Instead of writing a speech like the other candidates, he wrote a rap where he called himself “The Money Man,” and performed it in front of the entire school. This was his first time rapping, and since then, his talent and skill has only grown.

Now, a junior at B-CC, Pascal has released a number of songs, and an entire album on soundcloud. The album, titled Shock Waves, is a joint production between him and 301 records artist Kam Norris. The title of the album “encapsulates the wavy production, and shocking lyrics,” that are evident in the music.

“I don’t have a ton of crazy personal experiences so I tend to focus on bigger issues from a philosophical standpoint such as death, nature, and eternity,” Pascal explains. His music focuses on broader themes that will alway be relatable, so his music “will live on.” Although Pascal is occupied by school and academics for now, his hope for the future is to

Pascal’s other endeavor, 301 Records, was a project he began about two years ago. The label now has an impressive roster of artists including himself, Kam Norris, Zack Stone, and Auset (B-CC students?) who are all releasing projects soon, and a number of producers and freelance workers. The label supports its artists with studio time, promotion, and anything else they need, and they’re always on the lookout for new talent if you have a passion for music.

Pascal’s newest project is an album called Eviction, which is going to be dropping soon, so stay tuned for “beautiful music [and] deep lyrics, like nothing you’ve heard before.”

Although Pascal may not be famous yet, his hope for the future is to “reach as many people with [his] art as possible.” As of now, his soundcloud, 301 Records, has only 140 followers, but is already verified on the website, a testament to his talent and potential.

“Let it be known, I am unknown,” Pascal says. But that doesn’t mean you should discount him yet, Pascal is a force to be reckoned with and is ready to take the music world by storm.

Mark Sullivan

Drumline Captain Mark Sullivan has been a member of the percussion ensemble since their sophomore year. An avid drummer since middle school, Mark plays not only in Drumline, but also in an indie band with friends.

“I play drums all the time at home,” Mark said, “[but] I don’t play drums with the technical ability that Drumline [requires] so it was nice to have to learn a different skill.”

Their role as Captain includes scheduling performances, assigning instruments, keeping members organized and on-task, and of course, playing the tenor drums–a set of five drums also referred to as “quints.”

“I don’t really like sports that much, so it’s a good way to participate in school spirit,” Mark added.

Talia Sulla

A sight to behold on stage, Talia Sulla is one of B-CC’s A-listers. With a distinctly strong voice bellowing straight out of the 5’2 singer, she leaves her audience amazed.

Her debut performance dazzled her grandparents with a rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” when she was only four years old. Since then, Sulla has continued to wow everyone.

“I love singing so much, it makes me feel strong and powerful, and it’s a way for me to step outside my comfort zone,” Sulla says.“It’s also an outlet for me to meet new people because we can all connect through our love for music.”

Sulla has been in a number of plays, ranging from Annie, to Beauty and the Beast, to last year’s performance of In the Heights. She is currently playing a role in the upcoming musical Hairspray as the “mean girl,” excited for a role that’s a change from her normally sweet disposition!

“The thing I like most about this show is how it breaks so many social barriers while still incorporating upbeat musical and comedic elements. We can laugh and sing but still send a strong message to the audience that you can do whatever you set your heart to no matter what you look like or where you come from,” Sulla shares about the upcoming play.

Last year, Sulla, along with three other B-CC students, recorded a cover of “Shake it Out” giving all the proceeds from Itunes directly to the PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. “That was an incredible thing that showed me how my voice can not only allow me to express myself creatively, but it can also help others,” she shares.

Outside of school, Sulla takes voice lessons with an “amazing” coach and takes part in Signature Theatre to focus on her acting. Although she works constantly on her music and acting, Sulla stresses, “One of the most important things for me when singing, is being as healthy as possible with my voice which means not pushing too hard, knowing my voice and its limits, and keeping my body and mind rested and healthy.”

Sulla hopes to continue her theatre career, willing to put in the work: “There are always going to be talented people who surround you so I have been trying to take those opportunities to learn from them rather than try to emulate them.” And after seeing her on stage, it’s obvious she will exceed expectations!

Sabra Sisler

Sabra Sisler, a junior at B-CC and saxophone player on the rise, is catching the eyes of many. With her talent and dedication, success is bound to come her way.

Sisler’s introduction to music began at the young age of four, when her parents placed her in piano lessons. “They believed music was a very fundamental aspect of education,” she explains. Although the piano was not her forte, the early exposure developed Sisler’s appreciation for music, eventually leading to her passion for the saxophone, discovered in the fourth grade.

More recently, Sisler formed her own band with two of her friends, Matt Green and Isaac Wilkes, which has begun to gain a small following. The band of three bonded over a shared passion for playing music. Friends first, they decided to group up and play for kicks in their basement. These casual hang outs soon turned into formal practices as the band began to improve and started performing for audiences.

The group has played multiple public performances, the most recent at the Day of the Girl event this past October. The band focuses on jazz music, and plays a combination of both previously composed music as well as their own improvised songs.

“I find that reading music is easier for me than making it up on the spot [but] I’ve been working heavily on improvisation and I hope it’s gotten better,” she explains. In her personal lessons, Sisler focuses primarily on perfecting her improvisation.

Sisler is also a member of a larger jazz orchestra, within the Jazz Academy of Music. The goal of the Jazz Academy is to “advance and preserve jazz music through education.” They are a regional band with 30 members, made up of musicians from a number of counties. The conductor of the Jazz Academy Orchestra is a well known musician, Paul Carr, which has contributed to the orchestra’s widespread success. The group has performed at the Hamilton Club in DC, Bethesda Blues and Jazz, Blues Alley, and even in San Diego. Her first experience playing in front of thousands of people was “Exhilarating” she recalls.

If two bands weren’t enough, Sisler’s been a member of the B-CC Jazz band since freshmen year. But to her, the three bands are never a burden, explaining, “[being in a band] is such a great way to relieve stress. It really inspires a lot of creativity!”